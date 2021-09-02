Pune: Burglar opens fire at youth who was trying to stop him; nabbed by local residents, handed over to cops

In an incident that took place in broad daylight, a thief opened fire at a youngster who tried to stop him after he stole some items from the latter’s house in Khadakmal Ali area in Shukrawar Peth on Thursday.

The youth, Avej Ansari (23), sustained injuries, but managed to nab the burglar with help from other local residents. The burglar, Vitthal Gole (45), was then arrested by Pune City Police.

Primary investigation by the police has revealed that Gole has a criminal record and was earlier lodged in Nashik jail. He was released on temporary bail due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police said Ansari and his family members, residents of Khadakmal Ali area, had gone to the terrace of their building after having lunch. Around the same time, Gole stole some items from Ansari’s house and tried to escape from the spot around 2 pm. But Ansari spotted Gole and tried to stop him. Gole allegedly shot at Ansari with a pistol, leaving him injured.

Meanwhile, local residents also rushed to help and they nabbed Gole. On receiving information about the incident, a Pune City Police team reached the crime scene and took Gole into their custody. Police have seized a pistol and a cartridge, and are also searching for a woman accomplice who is suspected to be involved in the crime.