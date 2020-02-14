Pune: Burglar behind ‘over 120 house break-ins’ arrested

Probe revealed the accused, after committing thefts, used to sell the items in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana. Probe revealed the accused, after committing thefts, used to sell the items in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana.

The Crime Branch of Pune City Police on Thursday claimed to have solved as many as 127 house break-ins following the arrest of a burglar, his Pune-based aide and five “receivers” of stolen items. Police have identified the main accused as Mohammed Hamid Habib Qureshi (46), a native of Govandi in Mumbai, who currently lives in Hyderabad.

While investigating a series of thefts at residential societies in Pune, a police team received a tip-off and laid a trap for Qureshi near Sanjay Park in Airport area on January 21. Initial investigation revealed Qureshi used to travel to Pune from Hyderabad by flight, and sometimes by car, to commit thefts. Police have also arrested his aide, identified as Ishwar alias Chintya Shindeval, a resident of Yerawada.

Probe revealed the accused, after committing thefts, used to sell the items in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana. The police team has arrested five men for allegedly purchasing the stolen items from the burglars. Police have identified the five “receivers” as Sharif Mohammed Khwaja Mainuddin Shaikh, Bilal alias Ashok Govind Pradhan, Abdul Sattar Mohammed Nazir Ahmed Sattar, Moghal Anwal Ali Karim Baig and Prabhu Kalappa Nanjavde, residents of Hyderabad.

“So far, we have recovered 830 gm of gold ornaments and 6.275 kg of silver ornaments, worth Rs 38.91 lakh, from the accused,” said Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisave during a press meet on Thursday.

“Probe revealed the involvement of the accused in as many as 127 crimes, including 82 house break-ins in Pune and 45 in other cities. Stolen items from nearly 40 crimes in Pune have been recovered so far and further investigation is on,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bachchan Singh.

Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Ashok Morale said the investigating team did a good job while arresting the accused from Hyderabad.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.