Pune: Burger King staffers booked after glass shards found in food

A 31-year-old man had to be hospitalised after he ingested pieces of glass which were in a burger that was served to him at a restaurant on Fergusson College Road on Sunday. An offence has been registered against the staff members of the restaurant.

The complainant, Sajit Ajmuddin Pathan said: “We ordered three non-vegetarian and one vegetarian burger and I had picked up the food from the counter. After eating the non-vegetarian burger, I started having a severe pricking sensation in my throat. As I closely saw the burger, I saw small pieces of glass in it.”

A case on charges of endangering personal safety of others has been lodged and the staff members have been booked. No arrest has been made yet.