By Vaishnavi Gujar

In a city that proudly carries stories in every lane and wada, Pune has a garden that reflects elegance, leisure, and colonial grandeur. The famous Bund Garden is, today, mostly known as a busy junction in Pune’s traffic map. But hidden beneath the noise of vehicles and concrete lies the story of a place that was once among the city’s grandest attractions a riverside paradise built by the British with elegance, planning, and astonishing beauty.

Historian Pandurang Balkawade says, “Bund Garden was not merely a bridge or a garden, but an important part of Pune’s urban heritage. However, due to the riverfront development project, the Metro bridge construction, and the growing issue of silt accumulation in the bund, the municipal corporation eventually decided to remove the old structure. Though the appearance of the place has changed today, Bund Garden will always remain a significant symbol of Pune’s cultural and architectural history.”

The story begins in 1850, when the British constructed a massive stone bund on the Mula Mutha river to supply water to Pune Cantonment. The dam like structure stretched nearly 260 metres long and six metres high, storing enough water to create a large reservoir that extended up to the Sangam area. Water was initially lifted using bullock operated systems and later steam powered pumps. Much of the project was funded by the famous philanthropist Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy, due to which the structure became known as Jamsetjee Bund. A boating club soon emerged beside the calm waters, adding charm to the surroundings.

In 1867, as Khadki and Camp areas expanded, the British built the magnificent Fitzgerald Bridge beside the bund. Designed by engineer Captain R.E. Sellen, the bridge featured wide roads, elegant arches, footpaths, and even stone lion sculptures at both ends. Though the bridge improved connectivity between Yerwada and Camp, the surrounding land remained barren and neglected. x `1232 zthat emptiness inspired a transformation.

Col Sellen took charge of converting the riverside into a grand garden. Within a year, the once desolate land turned into a beautifully landscaped retreat spread across nearly three acres. Terraced lawns, decorative flower beds, exotic trees, and carefully designed pathways gave Bund Garden a European style appearance. At its centre stood an ornamental fountain, while a British style bandstand hosted military orchestra performances three evenings every week, filling the air with music.

Bund Garden soon became a fashionable destination for British officers and wealthy Punekars arriving in horse carriages. The nearby racecourse, bungalows of affluent Parsis and Gujaratis, and the newly developed roads further elevated the prestige of the area.

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However, time slowly erased its grandeur. The stagnant water around the bund caused mosquito infestations and marshy land, forcing the municipality in 1934 to reduce the bund’s height. The flowing water changed the riverside character forever. Later, the devastating Panshet flood of 1961 damaged much of the remaining beauty. Rapid urbanisation, road widening, new bridges, and heavy traffic gradually swallowed large parts of the original garden.

The Seamen’s War Memorial situated in Bund Garden is dedicated to the brave Indian seamen who served on merchant ships and naval crafts during the First and Second World Wars. Despite facing grave dangers at sea and enemy attacks, these men played a vital role in keeping India’s maritime trade and commerce active during difficult times and contributed significantly to safeguarding freedom across the world. In recognition of their sacrifice and dedication, the memorial honors the memory of 7,955 Indian seamen who lost their lives in service 1,841 during the First World War (1914–1918) and 6,114 during the Second World War (1939–1945). Their courage and valiant contribution are remembered with deep gratitude by the citizens of India.

Today, only fragments of the once glorious Bund Garden survive between roads and flyovers. The bandstand is silent, the musical evenings are gone, and the old bridge now serves merely as a walking plaza. Yet for elderly Punekars, Bund Garden still lives in memory as a place where Pune once paused to breathe beside the river.