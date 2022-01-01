Pune: Bullock cart races cancelled in wake of surge in Covid-19 cases

The district collectorate denied permission to the traditional bullock cart races usually held on New Year’s Day in Maval and Ambegaon talukas, in view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. The denial of permission drew sharp reaction from former Shiv Sena MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil.

“We had made grand arrangements to hold the race in Ambegaon taluka. It was to be the first such race here after the Supreme Court ruling last month,” Adhalrao said.

Adhalrao said that till Friday evening, they had no clue that the races would be cancelled. “We had sought permission for the races a few days ago. The administration gave us no clue that it would cancel the races at the last minute. We received the order for denial of permission at 9pm on Friday,” Adhalrao added. He along with local farmers held a sit-in agitation to protest against the administration’s move.

When contacted, District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “We received revised guidelines from the government regarding Covid-19 curbs. Accordingly, we issued orders banning the races by 7.30 pm.”

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the decision to ban the races was taken in consultation with the State Task Force. “The collectorate is supposed to implement the decision taken at the highest level,” he said.

Maval MLA Sunil Shelke said the collectorate denied permission to hold the races in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19 cases. “The races can be held later…” he said.

Last month, the Supreme Court allowed bullock cart races in Maharashtra on the basis of the amendments made by the state to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.