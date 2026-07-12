Pune building collapse: Death toll hits 9 with recovery of final body from rubble

Civic officials said that bodies of all victims have been handed over to their respective families after post-mortem examinations at YCM Hospital.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneJul 12, 2026 11:45 AM IST
moshi, building collapse, pune building collapse,The accident occurred on July 8 when, amid heavy rain, a portion of the waste mountain at the Moshi garbage depot collapsed onto the administrative building of a waste-to-energy project. (Express photo by Soham Shah).
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Rescue teams have recovered the bodies of all eight people trapped inside a collapsed waste-to-energy plant building in the Moshi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, bringing the total death toll from the disaster to nine. The last body was retrieved from the rubble early Sunday morning at approximately 1.30 am, according to civic officials.

The latest victim, who worked as the building’s watchman, was identified as Waman Kasbe, a resident of Moshi. Relatives of Kasbe had been camping out at the gates of the Moshi garbage depot waiting for news. The Kasbe family originally migrated from the Beed district five years ago in search of employment.

PCMC Special Officer Kiran Gaikwad confirmed that the rescue operation has officially concluded. “The police have conducted the inquest, and post-mortems were performed by doctors at YCM Hospital. All bodies have been handed over to their respective families,” Gaikwad said.

The accident occurred on July 8 when a massive mound of garbage located across the street destabilised and collapsed directly onto the building. A total of 23 employees of Anthony Lara Renewable Energy Limited, a private firm contracted by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), were inside the building at the time of the collapse.

Immediately after the accident on July 8, five employees on the first floor managed to escape. Hours later, a joint operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the PCMC fire brigade, and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) successfully rescued nine trapped workers.

The first fatality, identified as Bhavesh Wani, was pulled from the debris on Thursday. However, rescue teams hit a roadblock, failing to locate the remaining eight people over the next two days.

Facing criticism from distraught relatives and local activists over the delay, the PCMC intensified its operations on a war footing to gain access into the structure. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also intervened, asking the PCMC administration to expedite the recovery efforts.

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To create a safe pathway through the unstable debris, emergency services deployed 12 Poclain machines, dumpers, and JCB excavators. Because the remaining concrete frame of the building was highly unstable, the PCMC utilised two state-of-the-art demolition excavator machines to conduct controlled dismantling of hazardous concrete sections under the technical supervision of the NDRF.

Also Read | ‘I kept shouting, thought I’d die: Pune building collapse survivor recalls ordeal

Recovery of seven bodies on Saturday

On Saturday, rescuers recovered the bodies of Akshay Sawant, 35, Sunil Korke, 40, Sunny Mane, 39, Mahesh Kumbhar, 33, Nagesh Gaikwad, 26, Ranjeet Patil, 22, and Rahul Gaikwad, 35.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar visited the disaster site on Saturday and promised administrative accountability. “Those guilty will not be spared. We will take stern action in this matter,” she said.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge announced that the PCMC will provide ex gratia financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each victim. Also, the private contracting firm, Anthony Lara Renewable Energy Limited, will provide Rs 25 lakh in compensation to each family and cover the educational expenses of the victims’ children.

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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