Pune building collapse victim sent last message to parents: ‘Going for lunch’

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The Pune building collapse claimed its first casualty on Thursday—33-year-old Bhavesh Mohan Vani, who used to work in the accounts department of a private company at the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s waste-to-energy facility in Moshi.
When a large mound of waste fell on a three-storeyed building at the facility on Wednesday after heavy rain, bringing down a portion of the structure, Bhavesh was getting ready for lunch. His last message to his parents was sent at 1.30 pm. “He apparently informed them that he was going for lunch,” recalled colleague Pranesh Pawar.
Bhavesh last checked his phone at 1.31 pm, Pawar, who works in the Kasarwadi branch of the same company, Anthony Waste Pvt Ltd, said.
Of the 15 people trapped in the building, nine have been rescued so far. Fire officials said Bhavesh was pulled out of the debris around 10.30 am. His body was immediately rushed to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital.
Bhavesh is survived by his parents, who live in the Rupeenagar area of Pimpri‑Chinchwad. His sister died a few years ago.
“Bhavesh had been working with the private firm for 5-6 years. He was good at accounts and strong in maths since school. He sounded happy with his job when I spoke to him recently,” Bhavesh’s cousin, Chetan, who was at the hospital to collect his body, said.
Dr Abhay Chandra Dadewar, Additional Medical Officer, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, said, “The police panchnama is underway. After this, the post-mortem will be conducted. We will only know the cause of death after that.”