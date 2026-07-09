Pune building collapse victim sent last message to parents: ‘Going for lunch’

Bhavesh Vani is survived by his parents, who live in the Rupeenagar area of Pimpri‑Chinchwad. He worked in the accounts department of a private company at the Moshi facility.

The Pune building collapse claimed its first casualty on Thursday—33-year-old Bhavesh Mohan Vani, who used to work in the accounts department of a private company at the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s waste-to-energy facility in Moshi.

When a large mound of waste fell on a three-storeyed building at the facility on Wednesday after heavy rain, bringing down a portion of the structure, Bhavesh was getting ready for lunch. His last message to his parents was sent at 1.30 pm. “He apparently informed them that he was going for lunch,” recalled colleague Pranesh Pawar.

Bhavesh last checked his phone at 1.31 pm, Pawar, who works in the Kasarwadi branch of the same company, Anthony Waste Pvt Ltd, said.