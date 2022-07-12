Two injured, two rescued by Pune fire brigade after part of old building collapsed

Two people were injured and two others rescued by the Fire Brigade after a part of an old building—a wada or cluster of houses—in the Nana Peth area of Pune caved late Monday after a spell of heavy rain in the city, said officials.

This is the third such incident in the last four days in which parts of old buildings in the Peth areas of Pune have caved in amidst heavy rains. In the latest incident, the walls of a two-storeyed wada located at 386 Nana Peth collapsed.

Fire Officer Pradeep Khedekar said, “It’s a 70-year-old structure. The collapse has damaged around 30 per cent of the structure. Initially, four persons were trapped. By the time we reached two injured persons were already taken out by local residents and were taken to the hospital. After we arrived, we rescued two persons who were trapped.”

The injured have been identified as Kamlakar Zinjurke, 60, and Smita Jadhav, 50, and Rajendra Zinjurke, 60, and Bharti Zinjurke, 52, were rescued by the fire department officials. Officials said that residents were still living in the remaining part of the building.

On July 9, six residents of a dilapidated wada located in the Shukrawar Peth area of Pune, who were trapped after a partial collapse of the structure, were rescued by the Pune Fire brigade. No one was injured in the incident.

On Monday evening, part of an old wada in Somwar Peth caved following incessant rain. No casualties were reported in the incident as residents had already moved to the safer parts of the building.