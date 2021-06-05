Pune: Builder fired at in broad daylight in Warje, escapes unhurt

Police said Tagunde was earlier acquitted in two murders cases and it is suspected that the attack on him is a fallout of past rivalry or dispute.

Unidentified persons opened fire at a builder in broad daylight in Pune’s Warje suburb on Saturday. The builder, identified as Ravindra Sakharam Tagunde (36), who is also engaged in the business of land dealings, escaped unhurt in the incident and has lodged a first information report (FIR) in the case at the Warje police station.

Primary investigation by the police revealed that soon after Tagunde came to his office, situated in the same area as his residence, around 9.15am on Saturday, four persons on two motorcycles reached the spot.

“They allegedly fired two bullets at Tagunde from a gun. The bullets missed Tagunde. He started running away but the attackers chased him and again fired two more shots at Tagunde. Again, the bullets missed him. The attackers then escaped from the spot,” said an official.

On information, senior police officers, including deputy commissioner of police Pournima Gaikwad and senior police inspector Shankar Khatke of Warje police station, reached the crime scene for an inspection.

Police said Tagunde was earlier acquitted in two murders cases and it is suspected that the attack on him is a fallout of past rivalry or dispute.

Meanwhile, police said they have got clues about the accused persons from the video footage captured by CCTV cameras around the crime scene.