Pune: Builder, building firms booked for cheating people of Rs 14.2 crore

A prominent builder in Pune, two others and two private limited construction companies have been booked for allegedly cheating 24 people who paid Rs 14.2 crore towards purchasing apartments in a residential project in Kothrud but did not get possession of the property within the promised time.

A 67-year-old resident of Hadapsar lodged the FIR in this case at Kothrud police station. In the FIR, the complainant said that after the flats were booked, the accused made changes in the map of the residential project without their consent.

According to the police, the complainant and 23 others had paid Rs 14,20,06,935 to the accused for apartments in Nirvana Hills, near Dashbhuja Ganapati temple at Paud Phata in Kothrud since 2009.

The complainant had paid Rs 1,09,92,975 for purchasing a flat in the residential project and as per the agreement he had signed, he was assured possession of the property in 2013, police said. But the accused have not given him possession of the property till now, police said. Similarly, the accused did not give possession of the property to 23 others who had paid Rs 13,40,89,524, police said.

The accused have been booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act (MOFA) 1963.