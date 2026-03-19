Pune builder among three killed as container hits four vehicles on Pune-Mumbai E-way

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THREE PEOPLE including Pune based builder and his two employees were killed and five others were injured after a container went on to hit at least four vehicles and toppled and crushed one near Khopoli exit of the Pune Mumbai Expressway on Wednesday morning. Police have detained the driver of the container who is one of the injured, officials said.
The accident took place around 10.55 am on Wednesday near Khopoli Exit of the Pune Mumbai Expressway in Adoshi village in Khalapur taluka of Raigad district. The accident took place on the Pune to Mumbai bound corridor of the Expressway, officials said.
Police have identified the deceased as Shrikant Anant Jadhav (63), a resident of Girija Shankar Vihar in Pune who was a builder and real estate developer and his two employees Ambadas Damu Petare, a resident of Hingani and Pramosh Shankar Pawar in Chinchani area of Pune district. Jadhav, Petare and Pawar were travelling in an Innova which was crushed as the container toppled on to it, damaging it heavily.
Police have identified the injured as Navnath Vilas Bhujbal (32) from Talegaon Dhamdhere, Akashau Mahadev Gaikwad (31) from Shikrapur, Bhanudas Sanjay Gaikwad (27) from Chakan, Swapnil Namdeo Bhujbal (36) from Talegaon Dhamdhere, all four from Pune district and all of whom were travelling in the other vehicles. The driver of the container, Avadhesh Radheshyam Yadav (37), a native of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, has also suffered injuries in the accident. Police have detained Yadav and have booked him for causing deaths due to negligence. The FIR has been filed based on injured Swapnil Bhujbal’s complaint.
Senior Inspector Sachin Hire, in-charge of Khopoli police station said, “Initial probe suggests that the container was moving at high speed on a patch that has a slope. As he recklessly drove the heavy vehicle, it hit at least four vehicles including three cars and a cement bulker truck. Three persons have been killed and five including the driver of the container have been injured. After the accident our teams from the police station and teams from Highway Police were deployed.”
Investigation officer Assistant Inspector Manoj Thakre said, “The deceased include a Pune based builder and his two employees.” Deputy Superintendent of Police for Khalapur division Vishal Nehul said, “After the accident, the container and damaged vehicles taken off the Expressway with help of other agencies and traffic was streamlined.”