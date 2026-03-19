Pune builder among three killed as container hits four vehicles on Pune-Mumbai E-way

Police have identified the injured as Navnath Vilas Bhujbal (32) from Talegaon Dhamdhere, Akashau Mahadev Gaikwad (31) from Shikrapur, Bhanudas Sanjay Gaikwad (27) from Chakan, Swapnil Namdeo Bhujbal (36) from Talegaon Dhamdhere, all four from Pune district and all of whom were travelling in the other vehicles.

THREE PEOPLE including Pune based builder and his two employees were killed and five others were injured after a container went on to hit at least four vehicles and toppled and crushed one near Khopoli exit of the Pune Mumbai Expressway on Wednesday morning. Police have detained the driver of the container who is one of the injured, officials said.

The accident took place around 10.55 am on Wednesday near Khopoli Exit of the Pune Mumbai Expressway in Adoshi village in Khalapur taluka of Raigad district. The accident took place on the Pune to Mumbai bound corridor of the Expressway, officials said.