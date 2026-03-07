Lured by jobs, forced into prostitution: 5 illegal Bangladeshi migrants found at Pune brothel

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Pune city police found five illegal Bangladeshi migrants, including four women, during a raid in the red-light area of Budhwar Peth on Thursday, following which three men were arrested.
The police said the accused allegedly confined the victims in the brothel and used the earnings from their sexual exploitation for their personal gain.
Acting on a tip-off to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Krishikesh Rawale, a team from Faraskhana police station, led by Senior Inspector Prashant Bhasme and Assistant Inspector Vaibhav Gaikwad, raided the brothel in Janata Building on Thursday night. During a search, the police allegedly found five Bangladeshi nationals residing there illegally.
DCP Rawale said that agents allegedly lured the victims with false promises of jobs in beauty parlours or tailoring work. “Instead, they were threatened, enticed with money, and forced into prostitution,” Rawale said.
The police arrested alleged sex racketeer Bhupsingh Rajput, 28, a resident of Janata Building. A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at Faraskhana police station against Rajput and three others, including a Bangladeshi ‘agent’ identified as Mulla, Babu Bhaiya alias Papa Shaikh, and the owner of the building.
The accused were booked under sections 143(1), 143(3), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, according to a press release issued on Friday.
An investigation is underway to determine when and how the victims were brought illegally across the international border into India and subsequently forced into prostitution in Pune.