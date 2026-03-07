Lured by jobs, forced into prostitution: 5 illegal Bangladeshi migrants found at Pune brothel

The police said the accused allegedly confined the victims in the brothel and used the earnings from their sexual exploitation for their personal gain.

The Pune city police found five illegal Bangladeshi migrants, including four women, during a raid in the red-light area of Budhwar Peth on Thursday, following which three men were arrested.

The police said the accused allegedly confined the victims in the brothel and used the earnings from their sexual exploitation for their personal gain.

Acting on a tip-off to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Krishikesh Rawale, a team from Faraskhana police station, led by Senior Inspector Prashant Bhasme and Assistant Inspector Vaibhav Gaikwad, raided the brothel in Janata Building on Thursday night. During a search, the police allegedly found five Bangladeshi nationals residing there illegally.