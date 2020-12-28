Pune: BRTS service on Swargate-Katraj route to resume from Jan 1

The PMC has carried out a safety audit of the road to ensure that there are no problems in resuming the BRTS service on the stretch. (Representational)

Four years after it discontinued the pilot Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) route from Swargate to Katraj on Pune-Satara road for the construction of two flyovers and subways, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to resume the service on the 5.4-km-long route from January 1 onwards.

The Swargate-Katraj route was undertaken as a pilot project by the PMC even as it faced several hurdles from its conception till its completion in 2006-07. The PMC, while taking up the development of two flyovers and two subways on the road, had decided to redesign the BRTS route at a cost of Rs 70 crore. This included widening of the road to create separate lanes for private vehicles, as traffic flow had increased on the stretch.

The PMC has carried out a safety audit of the road to ensure that there are no problems in resuming the BRTS service on the stretch. “The work of redeveloping the BRTS route from Swargate to Katraj was taken up in 2016, but had gotten delayed due to technical problems. Now, the work will be completed in the next three days and directions have been given to start the BRTS service on the stretch from January 1,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

The mayor and Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar visited the BRTS stretch on Monday and discussed the resuming of services with local corporators.

