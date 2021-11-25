Pune: Brother, sister held for ‘murdering woman’ who had a relationship with their father

PUNE RURAL Police have arrested two siblings, both in their early 30s, for allegedly murdering a 50-year-old woman in Baramati. The woman was in a relationship with the father of the accused, said police.

Officials from Baramati Town police station on Tuesday arrested Rushikesh Phadtare (34) and his sister Anuja (33), both from Baramati, on the charges of murder of Swati Agawane (50), a resident of Kasba area of Baramati.

Initial investigation has revealed that on the night of November 10, the two siblings had caught their father Pramod Phadtare (63) with Swati.

After an altercation, the siblings allegedly beat up both Swati and their father with a wooden stick. Police officials said the thrashing with the stick could have proved fatal for Swati.

The siblings then approached their family doctor and told him that after an altercation, the woman had died of a heart attack. The doctor, who observed a nosebleed in the preliminary examination, asked them to go to another hospital and get an autopsy done.

Meanwhile, the son and daughter of the woman approached the doctor, asking for the cause of their mother’s death. The doctors asked them to wait for the post-mortem report. Meanwhile, police got to know that the Phadtare siblings had hastily performed the last rites of the woman in a suspicious manner, without taking the body for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the father of the siblings, who had sustained some injuries in the attack by siblings, was admitted to the hospital of their family doctor for continuation of treatment, for which he was earlier receiving medication.

Inspector Sunil Mahadik, in-charge of Baramati town police station, said, “We are receiving inputs about the suspicious death of a woman whose last rites were performed. But because there was no body and no witnesses in the initial stage, we were finding it difficult to get more information. One by one, we started calling all the people for questioning to our police station. Recently, the father of the siblings, who had till now not told the doctor about the sequence of events, narrated the entire incident to the doctor… the doctor then informed us. We have placed Rushikesh and Anuja under arrest and the two have been remanded to police custody.”