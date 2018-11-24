Pune: British Council to screen three children’s films over weekend

The British Council will screen three children’s films over the weekend. On Saturday, the films ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’ and ‘Enchanted’ will be screened, while on Sunday, the ‘Nanny McPhee and the big bang’ will be shown.

Advertising

‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’ is a film about the relationship between children’s author A A Milne and his son Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh.

In ‘Enchanted’, a young maiden, in a land called Andalasia, preparing to be wed, is sent away to New York City by an evil queen. ‘Nanny McPhee and the big bang’ is about a young mother trying to run her family farm while her husband is away at war.

There will also be a quiz on British children’s films on Saturday, a statement from British Council said.