Pune: Brigadier rank officer booked for abetting suicide of woman Lieutenant Colonel

Pune city police booked an Indian Army officer of Brigadier rank on charges of abetting the suicide of a woman Lieutenant Colonel who was found dead in her official accommodation at the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) in Pune on October 13.

The 43-year-old woman officer, who had been undergoing training at MINTSD over the last few months, was found hanging on a dupatta around 8.30 am. Officials from Wanawadi police station launched a probe after the incident was reported to them by the Army authorities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-5) Namrata Patil said, “Based on the complaint filed by the husband of the deceased Army officer at Wanawadi police station, an officer of Brigadier rank has been booked for abetment of suicide. Further probe is on.”

“The Army is providing all assistance in the case investigation,” a statement issued Wednesday by the Army authorities said.

MINTSD trains officials and personnel for the intelligence wing of the Indian Army, other services, besides personnel from friendly foreign countries, and is located in Pune’s Wanawadi area.