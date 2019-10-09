Pune: Brain-dead youth’s organs give new lease of life to five people

It turned out to be a tragic Dussehra for the widowed mother of a 23-year-old youth declared brain dead after a road accident at Narayangaon. However, after being declared brain dead at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, the mother consented to donate her son’s organs, including his heart, to be transplanted in a 23-year-old man suffering from cardiac ailment.

“The brain dead son’s organs helped save five lives,” said Aarti Gokhale, chief coordinator of the Pune unit of Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre. This was the Pune ZTCC’s 50th organ donation.

The ZTCC plays a key role in maintaining the register of organ availability. One of its primary aims is to promote deceased donor (cadaver) transplant and reach out to every needy recipient with fair distribution of organs as per the government guidelines.

In this case, the 23-year-old youth was working as a driver after his father’s demise a few years ago. The accident occurred on October 6 and he was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital where he was declared brain dead on October 8. The widowed mother consented to donate his organs, including the heart, which was sent to Ruby Hall clinic, kidney given to Sahyadri Hospital at Nagar Road, liver was sent to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital while another kidney and pancreas transplant was performed at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital. Lungs were sent to ZTCC Mumbai, Gokhale said.

According to ZTCC Pune data from January 2019 till now, there were a total of 91 brain stem death donors who had been identified. While relatives of 57 brain stem death donors had consented, organs were retrieved from a total of 50. According to Gokhale, a total of 148 organs were retrieved, including 79 kidneys, 50 livers, 12 hearts, three pair of lungs and four pancreas. “A total of 145 organs were transplanted,” Gokhale said.