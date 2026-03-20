Pune braces for return of high heat; maximum temperature likely to touch 38°C

After days of expecting thunderstorms, lightning and light rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that skies over Pune and its surrounding areas are expected to clear from Saturday onwards, with no rainfall likely. With cloud cover receding, temperatures are set to rise by one to two degrees Celsius from Saturday, and the city must brace for hotter days and nights.

The light rain experienced in parts of the city was due to a trough in the upper-level westerlies and the interaction of moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. The IMD had issued warnings for several districts in Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Konkan and Marathwada for thunderstorms, lightning, rain and even hailstorms.