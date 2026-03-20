Pune braces for return of high heat; maximum temperature likely to touch 38°C

With cloud cover receding, temperatures are set to rise by one to two degrees Celsius from Saturday, and the city must brace for hotter days and nights.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
2 min readMar 20, 2026 07:56 PM IST
On Friday, residents across Pune experienced a shift in temperature.On Friday, residents across Pune experienced a shift in temperature. (File Photo)
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After days of expecting thunderstorms, lightning and light rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that skies over Pune and its surrounding areas are expected to clear from Saturday onwards, with no rainfall likely. With cloud cover receding, temperatures are set to rise by one to two degrees Celsius from Saturday, and the city must brace for hotter days and nights.

The light rain experienced in parts of the city was due to a trough in the upper-level westerlies and the interaction of moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. The IMD had issued warnings for several districts in Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Konkan and Marathwada for thunderstorms, lightning, rain and even hailstorms.

“The moisture has moved eastward, so the amount of relative humidity has reduced significantly. The trough in upper level westerlies has also moved eastward. As a result, the conditions are not favourable for thunderstorms or rainfall,” said SD Sanap, Scientist at the IMD Pune.

On Friday, residents across Pune experienced a shift in temperature. Shivajinagar and Pashan stations recorded a minimum temperature of around 17°C, lower than the 19°C recorded the previous day. Lohegaon recorded around 20°C on Friday morning, similar to the previous day. Chinchwad recorded 20.3°C, down from 22°C a day earlier. At NDA, there was a sharp drop in the minimum temperature, from 18.8°C on Thursday to 15.6°C on Friday.

The weather office has forecast that the minimum temperature in Shivajinagar and Pashan will be around 17°C on Saturday, rising steadily to 20°C by Wednesday. Areas such as Lohegaon, Chinchwad, Magarpatta and Koregaon Park are expected to feel the brunt of the heat, with minimum temperatures around 20°C on Saturday, increasing to 21–22°C over the next five days.

The Shivajinagar station recorded a maximum temperature of 34°C on Friday, which is expected to rise gradually each day to touch 38°C by Thursday — the highest forecast maximum for the city in the coming days.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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