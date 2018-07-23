Pune boys shine at world skating championships in the Netherlands

The jubilant Indian skating contingent. Express The jubilant Indian skating contingent. Express

Written by UTKARSHA SHENDE

“Freestyle skating is a very technical sport. It is a combination of choreography with different types of tricks,” says Ashutosh Jagtap, who runs a training academy in Koregaon Park. Jagtap trained six students from Pune for the World Roller Skating Championships held in Arnhem, the Netherlands from July 1 to 8.

At the world championship, Arhant Joshi and Vedant Kadam secured 8th position, which was the best by any Indian in the competition. In junior boys category, best positions were secured by Vishvesh Patil (18) and Jinesh Nanal (19). Seven students had gone for the championship from Pune.

“Skaters were selected from a trial that was held in Noida in May. All skaters who have secured national medals could participate in the trials,” said Jagtap. All freestyle skaters were trained in Nitesh Hub under the guidance of coach Jagtap. Speed skater Atharva Kulkarni trained under the guidance of coach Rahul Rane in Kasarsai.

The world championship saw a combined event of speed and freestyle disciplines. It was a grand event organised in the city centre of Arnhem in the Netherlands, said Jagtap. The marathon skating was divided into seven laps, and circuit through the famous Anrhem bridge, showcased in the movie ‘A bridge too far’ and back to the road starting line.

Skaters from more than 65 countries participated in the world championships. Skaters from the championship were selected for the Youth Olympic Games, which are to be held in Buenes Aires later this year. “We always aim for a medal in these competitions… but there still remains great scope of development in the form of facilities , sponsorships and monetary support,” said Jagtap.

He added that facilities in India are unevenly distributed among various states. Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu provide great recognition and incentive in the form of prize money to their athletes when they perform well at state or national level. They also have a sports quota in colleges for such students, said Jagtap. “Maharashtra lacks behind in providing such facilities to its skaters,” said Jagtap.

Skateboarding, like any other sport, could be taken up as a career, he said. It will also feature in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games, wherein top 25 performers of the world would compete. But when it comes to making a career in India, academia is prioritised over sports, particularly skateboarding, due to lack of facilities. “For the 12 children from my academy who competed at the national level, I feel they are lucky that their parents are encouraging them to prioritise this sport besides their schooling,” said Jagtap.

Arhant Joshi, a third-year student at AISSMS College of Hotel Management, excelled in the world championships. Joshi will also represent India at the Asian Championships in South Korea between September 4 and 14. “I started skating 13 years ago. I started freestyle skating in 2013. Training for the World Championships, I had two practice sessions of three hours each every day. I will make skating my profession, and I am looking to improve my world ranking. I will compete in as many competitions as possible,” said Joshi.

Joshi added that it would be very helpful if the sport received some monetary support from the government. “Otherwise, we have to fund ourselves when competing internationally, which is very expensive and makes it hard to participate.”

Vedant Kadam, a Class 12 student at Army Public School, Kirkee, said before the Championships, he would train twice a day for 3 hours each and “a coach from Thailand or South Korea would come to monitor us and fix a schedule for us”. “I feel at Arnhem, it was the best performance of team India, with me and Arhant ranking 8th in the world. It’s the first time we took part in newer events like Freejumps, Clapping Battle and Slides,” said Kadam. He added that the government should provide financial assistance to those taking up skating. “The main problem we are facing right now is the lack of support from the government with the federation expecting us to fund ourselves when competing abroad, which is very expensive,” added Kadam.

Jinesh Nanal, a Class 9 student at V K Patil School, said: “I got a lot to learn and meet my favourite skaters at the World Championships in the Netherlands. I gained information about different tricks and styles. Skating is still developing in the country and we have only reached the top 15 rank of late. My international competitors have more proper atmosphere for skating as they can prioritise skating over academics and have multiple coaches to train them.”

“Skating is my passion and I will compete in it till class 12 at least. My family has been very supportive of me as my mother helps me with studies and ensures that I finish my syllabus in time and my uncle also takes my training on the side,” added Jinesh, who will represent India at the Asian Championships in South Korea.

