Out for swimming, two boys drown in farm reservoir in Pune

Two boys drowned in an artificial farm reservoir at the Dhayari area of Pune Sunday morning while they were swimming.

The Pune fire department identified the deceased as Suraj Satpute (14) and Pushkar Datkhinde (13), residents of Dayari. The incident happened at the Raykar Mala area around 9.30 am and the fire brigade divers took out the bodies later.

Fire officer Prabhakar Umratkar said: “Three friends had gone to the farm reservoir around 9 am. Two of them entered the water for a swim and the third one stayed out because he could not swim. Primary reports suggest that minutes after they entered the waters, they fell short of breath and drowned. The third boy raised an alarm and called locals for help. The residents then called us.”

“A team of divers was deployed for the search. The bodies of the two boys were taken out after a search of 15 minutes,” he added.

Officials said that the deceased boys studied in a local school.