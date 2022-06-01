Pune: 16-year-old boy found dead, cops suspect suicide

In a suspected case of suicide, a 16-year-old boy was found dead at his house in Pune on Sunday morning.

Police said the boy studied in Std 9 at a local school. On Sunday morning, when his parents were out for work, he told his sister that he was going for a bath. He was later found dead, said police.

“Primary probe points to this being a case of suicide. We have spoken to the parents in detail. It seems that they had been asking him to use the cell phone less and focus on studies. While this seems to the immediate reason, probe is on to find out if there is anything else that led to the incident,” said a police inspector.