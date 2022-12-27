Boy killed, 10 hurt in Pune as vehicle with labourers meets with road accident

A four-year-old boy was killed while 10 others were injured in Maharashtra when a vehicle, carrying sugarcane cutting labourers and their families, turned on its side in Daund taluka of Pune district on Monday morning, police said.

The police have identified the deceased boy as Sunil Anil Bhil. Among those injured are women and a three-year-old child, officials said.

The accident took place at Rahu village in Daund taluka, around 55 kilometres from Pune when the labourers and their families were being taken to a sugarcane field in a trailer around 9.30 am, officials from Yavat police station under Pune Rural jurisdiction said.

“The tempo trailer carrying sugarcane cutting workers and families turned on its side while negotiating a turn. Along with the driver, his wife and son were seated in the tempo cabin. The child sustained fatal injuries in the accident. Those in the cabin and in the trailer have sustained injuries.” said Inspector Narayan Pawar, in-charge of Yavat police station.