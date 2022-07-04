Pune: Boy kidnapped for Rs 20 lakh ransom rescued within six hours, say police

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have said they rescued a 15-year-old boy barely six hours after he was allegedly kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 20 lakh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The boy, identified as Sunny Shankar Kashyap, was handed over safely to his parents, added the police.

The police arrested three men, identified as Dnyaneshwar Kisan Chavan (23), Lakhan Kisan Chavan (26) and Lakshman Dongre (22), and detained two minors in connection with the alleged kidnap. They were booked under section 364-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Indian Arms Act. All the accused reside in Hinjewadi and are natives of the Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, said the police.

Assistant police inspector Ram Gomare said that Kashyap’s family hails from Uttar Pradesh and runs three food stalls in the Hinjewadi area.

According to the FIR lodged by the boy’s mother, Rekha, at the Hinjewadi police station, the boy was going home with their pani puri cart around 9 pm on Saturday (June 2) when the accused allegedly kidnapped him. The kidnappers allegedly called his father Shankar and demanded Rs 20 lakh to release the boy and threatened to kill him if the money was not given.

Based on the family’s complaint, a team headed by senior police inspector Vivek Muglikar launched a probe. The police checked videos captured by nearly 18 CCTV cameras located around the crime scene and other locations. It revealed the registered number of the car in which the boy was kidnapped. A probe confirmed that the accused had taken the boy to Ahmednagar.

The police teams launched a search on the Pune–Ahmednagar road and located the car at Malthan Phata near Shikrapur. They confirmed that the kidnappers were present in the car along with the boy. Then with a proper plan, a police team comprising Gomare, Kailas Kengale, Arun Narke, Shrikant Chavan, all in plain clothes, jumped at a time on the four doors of the car and nabbed the kidnappers. They also seized two sharp weapons, five cell phones as well as the car from the accused.

“A probe revealed the accused had known that Kashyap’s family had three food stalls. So they planned the kidnapping to extort money from his father. But the police rescued the boy quickly,” said Gomare.

Inspector Sunil Dahifale said most of the accused persons have previous criminal records. A press release issued Monday by deputy commissioner of police Anand Bhoite stated that accused individuals were also involved in robberies at Hinjewadi on June 1 and at Pusad in Yavatmal district on June 29.