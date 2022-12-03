17-yr-old boy booked for ‘abetting suicide’ of schoolgirl

The Pune police have lodged an offence against a 17-year-old boy in connection with the suicide of a girl student, 17, from the same school.

The girl died by hanging herself at her residence in October this year. Earlier, a case of accidental death was lodged at the Vimantal police station.

As per a press release issued by the police Saturday, the girl was harassed by the boy. He allegedly forced her to develop a relationship with him.

The boy has been booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. The deceased girl’s father lodged an FIR in this case at the Vimantal police station Friday.

Assistant police inspector MS Pathak is investigating the case.