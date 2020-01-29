Pune: Boy beaten by friends for answering all questions in class, seven booked

The seven minors, all aged 15, were booked under sections of unlawful assembly, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code. However, none of them have been detained.

Police have booked seven students of Class VIII from a school in Hadapsar for allegedly beating up a classmate with a metal pipe. The minors nursed a grudge against the boy as he would answer all questions in class, which in turn, led teachers to reprimand others, police said.

The incident took place in November last year but the victim’s father, who is a lawyer, lodged a complaint recently after which a case was registered on Monday. The seven minors, all aged 15, were booked under sections of unlawful assembly, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code. However, none of them have been detained.

According to police, on November 22, during the recess in school, the seven boys beat up their classmate with a metal pipe used for hanging drapes.

Police said the boys also wrapped their classmate’s head with a drape and thrashed and kicked him.

Sub-Inspector A C Jogdand, who is investigating the case, said, “The student who was beaten up is good at studies. The other students nursed a grudge against him and told him that they got scolded by teachers because he answered all the questions in class. They told him that the teachers always compared them to him.”

Jogdand added, “The victim’s father, who is a lawyer, recently approached us with a complaint. We filed a case on Monday after primary verification of the facts. We will be serving notices to parents of the seven children and interrogate them. The case will be conducted by the Juvenile Justice Board. None of the children have been detained.”

