Pune: Bouncers ‘beat’ Symbiosis students at farewell party, 15 booked

Fifteen people, including 10 bouncers, have been booked for allegedly assaulting several college students at a hotel on Thursday night. Some of the students were reportedly injured in the incident.

Pratik Uttam Kadam (20), a student of commerce at Symbiosis College on Senapati Bapat Road who was injured in the incident, lodged the FIR in this case at Chaturshringi police station. Police said that a cross complaint was also lodged against the students.

According to the police, at least 150 college students had gathered for a farewell party at a hotel at Mahabaleshwar chowk in Pashan at 8 pm on Thursday. However, after some time, the hotel stopped the music at the venue. When the students urged the hotel staff to turn on the music again, it allegedly led to a quarrel between the two.

When the students started leaving the hotel, some bouncers allegedly attacked them.

Based on Pratik’s complaint, police have booked the accused under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (being a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 149 (every member who is part of an unlawful assembly is guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of the common object) of the Indian Penal Code.

