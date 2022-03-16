Pune: BORI to hold online lectures on Maratha history

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 16, 2022 1:25:47 pm
March 16, 2022 1:25:47 pm
The Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) will organise an online lecture series on Maratha history from March 21 to April 2. The twelve-part series, jointly organised with Bharat Etihas Sanshodhak Mandal, will be held every evening.
The lecture series will cover topics, including India’s pre-Shivaji political background, establishment of Swarajya, expansion of the Maratha empire and challenges among others.
Interested participants can complete a registration process and make payments at BORI. For details, contact 9673337901.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-