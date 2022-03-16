Pune: BORI to hold online lectures on Maratha history

The Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) will organise an online lecture series on Maratha history from March 21 to April 2. The twelve-part series, jointly organised with Bharat Etihas Sanshodhak Mandal, will be held every evening.

The lecture series will cover topics, including India’s pre-Shivaji political background, establishment of Swarajya, expansion of the Maratha empire and challenges among others.

Interested participants can complete a registration process and make payments at BORI. For details, contact 9673337901.