Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Pune: BORI to hold online lectures on Maratha history

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 16, 2022 1:25:47 pm
Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, Pune.

The Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) will organise an online lecture series on Maratha history from March 21 to April 2. The twelve-part series, jointly organised with Bharat Etihas Sanshodhak Mandal, will be held every evening.

The lecture series will cover topics, including India’s pre-Shivaji political background, establishment of Swarajya, expansion of the Maratha empire and challenges among others.

Interested participants can complete a registration process and make payments at BORI. For details, contact 9673337901.

