Pune: BORI gets Rs 9.13-crore boost for research on ancient Indian culture and languages

Studies on ancient Indian cultural and languages at Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) is all set to get a shot in the arm with the institute inking an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Infosys Foundation for research in Orientology.

As part of the MoU, the foundation has offered BORI a grant worth Rs 9.13 crore that will mainly be used towards training scholars from the fields of Buddhist and Vedic studies, linguists, India’s cultural contacts with other countries in ancient times, among many niche areas. “Orientology is a vast subject and is not limited to the Orient and the Occident alone. It has numerous applications in areas of social sciences and more. This MoU will help strengthen and expand the scope of the subject to a great extent. While studying Indology, we will also need to consider cultures of other countries in the Asain sub-continent,” Shrikant Bahulkar, honorary secretary at BORI, told The Indian Express.

The partnership will also bring out a bibliography of relevant academic texts in the field.

The grant will also be used to put together descriptive catalogue of manuscripts which will be made available at a centralised information cell. Infosys Foundation also plans to establish two chairs at the institute – The Infosys Foundation Chair of Orientology and the Karnataka Chair of Orientology. “Along with the two chairs for visiting scholars, there will be positions for four visiting fellows belonging to any area of Orientology, who will be appointed anywhere between a week to one month. Presently, we are scrutinising the applications,” Sudha Murty, chairperson of Infosys Foundation, said.

“The study of ancient texts holds great importance in society today as it forms a means to better understand both our past as well as our present. The discovery and preservation of these texts will ensure that Indological research continues to grow and thrive as an academic field in our country,” Murty said.

BORI also plans to upgrade its infrastructure facilities over the next few months.