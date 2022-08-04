Pune: ‘Bookie’ arrested while taking bets on India-WI T20I, police probe suspected racket

August 4, 2022 12:32:47 pm
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have launched a probe into a suspected cricket betting racket after an alleged bookie was arrested late Tuesday night while taking bets on the T20I between India and West Indies.
A team of sleuths from the Pimpri Chinchwad police received a tip-off about some suspects taking bets on the game played in St Kitts.
A team led by inspector Ramdas Ingawale and assistant inspector Siddheshwar Kailase raided a flat in the Mohannagar area of Chinchwad around 10.20 pm and detained a man, identified as Vinayak Shelar, 50.
The police said they seized from him six cell phones and an internet router. Primary examination revealed that the suspect had several cricket betting applications installed on his phones and was remotely taking bets from people. Shelar was subsequently placed under arrest.
The police booked him under Maharashtra Prohibition of Gambling Act and Indian Telegraph Act, and launched a search for his accomplices.
