scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Pune: ‘Bookie’ arrested while taking bets on India-WI T20I, police probe suspected racket

The police raided a flat in the Mohannagar area of Chinchwad around 10.20 pm and detained a man, identified as Vinayak Shelar.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 4, 2022 12:32:47 pm
Primary examination revealed that the suspect had several cricket betting applications installed on his phones and was remotely taking bets from people. (File)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have launched a probe into a suspected cricket betting racket after an alleged bookie was arrested late Tuesday night while taking bets on the T20I between India and West Indies.

A team of sleuths from the Pimpri Chinchwad police received a tip-off about some suspects taking bets on the game played in St Kitts.

A team led by inspector Ramdas Ingawale and assistant inspector Siddheshwar Kailase raided a flat in the Mohannagar area of Chinchwad around 10.20 pm and detained a man, identified as Vinayak Shelar, 50.

The police said they seized from him six cell phones and an internet router. Primary examination revealed that the suspect had several cricket betting applications installed on his phones and was remotely taking bets from people. Shelar was subsequently placed under arrest.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied
More from Pune

The police booked him under Maharashtra Prohibition of Gambling Act and Indian Telegraph Act, and launched a search for his accomplices.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 12:32:47 pm

Most Popular

1

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

2

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

3

Uttarakhand plans ‘Modi Circuit’ in Corbett, map is Man vs Wild episode

4

China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China begins 'illegitimate, irresponsible' live-fire military drills, says Taiwan

5

CWG 2022, Day 6 Highlights: Tejaswin Shankar wins historic Bronze, Silver for Judoka Tulika

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Dighe’s nephew against Shinde
Legacy battle

To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Dighe’s nephew against Shinde

China’s military drills around Taiwan could help it practice an invasion

China’s military drills around Taiwan could help it practice an invasion

Premium
Allahabad HC denies bail to journalist Siddique Kappan

Allahabad HC denies bail to journalist Siddique Kappan

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progress so far
Explained

As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progress so far

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

Big B calls hosting KBC 'terrifying': 'My hands and legs shake...'

Big B calls hosting KBC 'terrifying': 'My hands and legs shake...'

Tejaswin Shankar conquers mind demons to win CWG bronze medal

Tejaswin Shankar conquers mind demons to win CWG bronze medal

With leptospirosis cases on the rise, here's everything to know about the disease
Monsoon healthcare

With leptospirosis cases on the rise, here's everything to know about the disease

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement