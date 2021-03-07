Pune: Book on entrepreneurship launched

“Any business depends on good skills, quality sustainability, ability and consistency. The level of challenges is constantly changing. If you set goals and work hard to achieve them, then the dream will come true. You have to be the best to be a successful entrepreneur,” said entrepreneur H R Gaikwad, chairman and managing director of BVG India Ltd., who was the chief guest occasion of the book launch of ‘A Road Map for Entrepreneur’, published by the Biz Ayuris Foundation.

The launch was held at The Grand Exotica Hotel.

Jitendra Gupta, Director of Biz Ayuris Foundation wrote the book. “Transforming every entrepreneur to a successful businessman is the aim of the book. To start any business and run it successfully, proper knowledge and guidance is a must, without it the business cannot flourish. This book guides entrepreneurs deeply. Right form introspection and skills to planning, market research, finance and legal aspects, every corner is covered in this book,” said Gupta.