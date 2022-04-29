Pune Book Fair gets underway

The 19th edition of “Pune Book Fair” set up at Creaticity off Airport Road, Yerawada was inaugurated by renowned writer Ashok Kamat on Friday.

Creative City Chief Executive Officer M Mahesh.P.N.R. Rajan Convener of Pune Book Fair, Deepak Karandikar, All India Radio Program Director Inderjit Bagel, Rohit Jerajani and Filmmaker Sikandar Sayed were present on the occasion. P.N.R. Rajan gave the welcome address.

Kamat congratulated Rajan for starting the reading movement through Pune Book Fair and continuing the same for the last 18 years. The book exhibition will definitely help in passing the knowledge in all languages, philosophy and values of life to the present and future generations and contribute to the progress of society.

Inderjit Bagel said, ‘Mobile and Internet world has affected adversely the reading habits of the people. He appreciated the efforts of Rajan for conducting the Pune Book Fair. Akashvani has always supported all Pune Book Fair activities and assured to continue the same in the future.”

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), books on Buddhist and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar by Ajantha Prakashan, Directorate of Census Operations, Govt. of India, self help, spirituality, management, personal growth, National Film Archive of India showing the ‘Glorious 100 years of Indian Films’ have displayed books on different subjects, a release said.

The Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad has organised a programme on “Lekhak aaplya bhetila” on May 1 at 11 am at Pune Book Fair.

The Pune Book Fair is open to all from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. till Sunday, May 1, 2022.