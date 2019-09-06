Pune: Along with checks, bomb squad conducts awareness programmes during Ganesh festival

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of Pune City Police, which is conducting checks across the city to ensure public safety during Ganesh festival, has also undertaken awareness programmes at educational institutes and Ganesh Mandals on anti-sabotage measures.

The BDDS has prepared slide shows, recorded instruction sets, short films and a lecture module for educational institutes. At six prominent Ganesh mandals — Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai temple and their pandal, Akhil Mandai Mandal, Kasba Ganpati, Guriji Talim, Tulshibag Mandal and Kesariwada Mandal— the BDDS is showing a slide show on basic safety measures to be taken by residents, officials said. The slide show recommends actions to be taken by residents in case of an emergency, officials said.

A special set of precautionary instructions were given to the officebearers of Ganesh mandals before the festival. “Visitors come to the Ganesh festival in Pune from around the world. All possible efforts are being undertaken by us to ensure the festival is conducted peacefully. For this, it is crucial for residents of the city to be alert,” said a police officer.

An officer from BDDS said, “Our officers are also giving lectures to students at educational institutes on anti-sabotage efforts and possible threats. After the lectures, we conduct question and answer sessions with students.”

Till now, such sessions have been conducted at Modern College, RR Shinde Junior College, Rosary School Camp, SSPMS College, College of Engineering Pune, SM Joshi College, Abasaheb Garware College, SP College, NMV School, Desai College in Shaniwar Peth and Bharat English School in Shivajinagar.