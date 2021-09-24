Pune: Body of missing woman found on railway track, police say she fell off moving train

A 22-year-old woman from Market Yard area, who went missing on Monday, was found dead on the railway track in Hadapsar. Police said she died after falling off a moving train.

Police said the woman, Pratima Kutge, left her home around 2 pm on September 19 and never returned home.

Her family members lodged a missing report at the Market Yard police station. During the search, police found her body on the railway track in Hadapsar. Investigation revealed that Pratima left home saying she was going to a cyber cafe.

Assistant Police Inspector Ramdas Munde, the investigating officer of this case, said Pratima died after falling off a moving train. “Her body was found at the railway track in Hadapsar. Probe is on to know why she boarded the train.”