Pune: Body of man in late 20s found near sewage outlet, cops launch murder probe

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have launched a murder probe after the body of an unidentified man, in his late 20s with multiple serious injuries, was found near a sewage outlet next to Indarayani river in Dehu village on Monday evening.

Police are yet to identify the deceased, who, according to them, may have been killed at least 48 hours prior to the body being discovered. Cops were earlier informed by local residents about the discovery of a body in Shivnagari area of Dehu village on Monday evening.

Assistant Inspector Prasad Gajjewar of Dehu Road police station said the deceased has multiple injuries made with a sharp weapon on the neck, stomach and genitals. Some of the injuries could also be bite marks of stray animals.

“We have started looking into security footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area and are also checking if there are any missing reports registered at other police stations. There are other injuries on the body and there seems to have been an attempt to inflict serious injuries on the face to make sure that identification is difficult,” said API Gajjewar.

