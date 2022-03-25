Pune: Body of 13-yr-old speech-impaired boy found inside gunny bag

The body of a 13-year-old speech-impaired boy was found in a gunny bag in Kothrud area on Thursday evening. Police suspect that it is a case of murder and they have detained one suspect during the initial investigation.

Police officials said the Pune Police control room received a call in the evening, after which a team from Kothrud police station reached the spot and found the body in a gunny bag. The bag was found at a spot behind a college in Paud Road area of Kothrud.

Senior Inspector Mahendra Jagtap, in-charge of Kothrud police station, said, “We have identified the deceased. We have come to know that he was speech impaired. We are probing the possibility of murder. We will be able to comment on the cause of death only after the autopsy report is received. Meanwhile, based on the preliminary investigation, we have detained one person for questioning.” Officials said multiple teams have been formed to work on different leads available in the case.