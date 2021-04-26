Pune: Blades of Glory museum gets entry in World Records India and Golden Book of World Records

The museum had also been awarded The World Record Award by the World Record Academy, Miami, USA in March 2021 for being the world’s largest museum.

The Pune-based Blades of Glory Cricket Museum, the world’s largest cricket museum, has been recorded in the Golden Book of World Records (GBWR) and in World Records India (WRI). The museum was founded by Rohan Pate, a former U-19 Maharashtra cricket player.

The museum has been honoured with Certificates of Excellence by the Golden Book of World Records, an exclusive International Book of Records and World Records India, for possessing over 51,000 cricket memorabilia from cricket players all over the world, displayed in a 5,000 square feet gallery at Sahkar Nagar in Pune.

The museum had also been awarded The World Record Award by the World Record Academy, Miami, USA in March 2021 for being the world’s largest museum.

The 5,000-sq-ft-long gallery at the museum, also known as ‘Castle of Cricket’, has many cricket items such as bats, balls, shoes, t-shirts and trousers signed by captains of World Cup winning teams and personal cricket items signed and used by cricketing greats. The museum also has rare and unique used cricketing equipment of players.