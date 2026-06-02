‘Your son will die’: Pune woman tricked into Rs 3.9 lakh ‘black magic’ rituals

The Pune woman told the police she and her son were made to undertake ritual-based “solutions” at locations including Nashik, Ujjain, and Kolkata over several months. (Representative image)

A Nashik-based couple has been accused of cheating a 53-year-old Pune woman of Rs 3.9 lakh by allegedly claiming supernatural powers and subjecting her to a series of “black magic” rituals across multiple cities to rid her of the influence of “evil spirits”.

According to the complaint filed at the Lohegaon Police Station in Pune Monday, the accused, identified as Kamlesh Shivkumar Adhikari and his wife Gauri Kamlesh Adhikari, allegedly threatened her that she would “lose her sanity” and her son would die by suicide if remedial rituals were not performed.

Based on the complaint, the Lohegaon police registered an offence under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.