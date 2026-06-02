‘Your son will die’: Pune woman tricked into Rs 3.9 lakh ‘black magic’ rituals

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A Nashik-based couple has been accused of cheating a 53-year-old Pune woman of Rs 3.9 lakh by allegedly claiming supernatural powers and subjecting her to a series of “black magic” rituals across multiple cities to rid her of the influence of “evil spirits”.
According to the complaint filed at the Lohegaon Police Station in Pune Monday, the accused, identified as Kamlesh Shivkumar Adhikari and his wife Gauri Kamlesh Adhikari, allegedly threatened her that she would “lose her sanity” and her son would die by suicide if remedial rituals were not performed.
Based on the complaint, the Lohegaon police registered an offence under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.
The complainant has alleged that the couple told her they could solve problems as they had “supernatural powers”. She also alleged that she and her son were made to undertake ritual-based “solutions” at locations including Nashik, Ujjain, and Kolkata over several months between 2023 and 2024, and transferred money both online and in cash on multiple occasions.
The FIR states that the couple extracted Rs 3.9 lakh from the complainant under the pretext of resolving her personal and family problems through occult practices.
The police said the woman recently learned that multiple criminal cases have been registered against the accused in Nashik for duping several people on the same pretext. The woman then approached the police after contacting members of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), following which an offence was registered.
No arrests have been made so far, the police said.