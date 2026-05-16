Shiv Sena slams BJP for ignoring PM Modi’s austerity measures

City Shiv Sena chief Pramod Bhangire said he will ensure an inauguration ceremony led by citizens will take place on May 18, as it had been a constant push by the party since 2017 to have the water tanks.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneMay 16, 2026 07:28 PM IST
Fadnavis will inaugurate a slew of civic projects, including a cancer hospital in Baner and overhead water tanks in Mohammadwadi.CM Fadnavis will inaugurate a slew of civic projects, including a cancer hospital in Baner and overhead water tanks in Mohammadwadi. (File Photo)
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With the ruling BJP in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) organising a mega event on Sunday to inaugurate overhead water tanks in Mohammadwadi with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as chief guest, the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena taunted the BJP for ignoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s austerity measures and declared it would conduct a separate, simple inauguration on May 18, led by citizens.

On Sunday, Fadnavis will inaugurate a slew of civic projects, including a cancer hospital in Baner and overhead water tanks in Mohammadwadi. The water tanks were constructed five years ago but were not put into operation until now due to the lack of water supply.

However, expenditure for the inaugural function raised concerns over austerity measures made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi being forgotten. Mayor Manjusha Nagpure inspected and reviewed preparations for the inauguration of the water tanks constructed under the 24/7 Water Supply project at Ghule Chowk in Undri.

City Shiv Sena chief Pramod Bhangire said he will ensure an inauguration ceremony led by citizens will take place on May 18, as it had been a constant push by the party since 2017 to have the water tanks.

“For many years, the drinking water issue in MohammadWadi area had become a grave concern. Citizens in the locality faced immense hardship due to the scramble for water during the summer months, an inadequate supply, a growing dependency on water tankers, and the strain placed on resources by a rising population. However, since 2017, a sustained struggle was waged to find a permanent resolution to this issue. This battle was kept alive ceaselessly through follow-ups at various administrative levels, public protests, water awareness campaigns, meetings, and the collective efforts of society members, senior citizens, and local residents,” he said.

“In adherence to the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the inauguration should be without political theatrics, maintaining a steadfast focus on placing the common citizen at the very centre of the initiative. Consequently, the inauguration of the drinking water tanks is being conducted with simplicity and is being performed at the hands of the common citizens themselves on May 18,” Bhangire said.

Standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said the cancer hospital in Baner area on PMC land is the first hospital in the country that has been developed on a PPP basis to provide cancer treatment.

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The patients will be provided treatment at the rate of Central Govt Health Scheme (CGHS) for which PMC has tied up with a private agency to run the hospital, he said adding the 150 bed hospital will be run by agency while PMC has provided Rs14.85 crore as viability gap funding.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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