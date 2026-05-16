Shiv Sena slams BJP for ignoring PM Modi’s austerity measures

With the ruling BJP in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) organising a mega event on Sunday to inaugurate overhead water tanks in Mohammadwadi with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as chief guest, the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena taunted the BJP for ignoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s austerity measures and declared it would conduct a separate, simple inauguration on May 18, led by citizens.

On Sunday, Fadnavis will inaugurate a slew of civic projects, including a cancer hospital in Baner and overhead water tanks in Mohammadwadi. The water tanks were constructed five years ago but were not put into operation until now due to the lack of water supply.

However, expenditure for the inaugural function raised concerns over austerity measures made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi being forgotten. Mayor Manjusha Nagpure inspected and reviewed preparations for the inauguration of the water tanks constructed under the 24/7 Water Supply project at Ghule Chowk in Undri.

City Shiv Sena chief Pramod Bhangire said he will ensure an inauguration ceremony led by citizens will take place on May 18, as it had been a constant push by the party since 2017 to have the water tanks.

“For many years, the drinking water issue in MohammadWadi area had become a grave concern. Citizens in the locality faced immense hardship due to the scramble for water during the summer months, an inadequate supply, a growing dependency on water tankers, and the strain placed on resources by a rising population. However, since 2017, a sustained struggle was waged to find a permanent resolution to this issue. This battle was kept alive ceaselessly through follow-ups at various administrative levels, public protests, water awareness campaigns, meetings, and the collective efforts of society members, senior citizens, and local residents,” he said.

“In adherence to the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the inauguration should be without political theatrics, maintaining a steadfast focus on placing the common citizen at the very centre of the initiative. Consequently, the inauguration of the drinking water tanks is being conducted with simplicity and is being performed at the hands of the common citizens themselves on May 18,” Bhangire said.

Standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said the cancer hospital in Baner area on PMC land is the first hospital in the country that has been developed on a PPP basis to provide cancer treatment.

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The patients will be provided treatment at the rate of Central Govt Health Scheme (CGHS) for which PMC has tied up with a private agency to run the hospital, he said adding the 150 bed hospital will be run by agency while PMC has provided Rs14.85 crore as viability gap funding.