Pune: BJP set to okay Rs 400 crore infra projects

AHEAD OF civic polls, the ruling BJP in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to give a go-ahead for Rs 400 crore infrastructure projects in the city by awarding contracts to eligible private agencies.

The civic administration has tabled multiple proposals of infrastructure to be rolled out ahead of PMC elections. The PMC has geared up to develop eight roads in Kharadi and Mundhwa on PPP basis. Also, construction of a bridge on Mula-Mutha river is proposed while the River Rejuvenation project work of Rs 260 crore is likely to get approval.

Among the eight roads to be developed under PPP are an 18-metre-wide road in Kharadi; a 36-metre-wide road from Radisson Hotel to Kharadi; on Kharadi Bypass; and a 24-metre-road in Rajaramnagar. Also, a few more road stretches will be developed by PMC soon.

A bridge from Mundhwa to Kharadi on Mula-Mutha river will cost Rs 23.47 crore while the eight roads would be constructed at Rs 108.16 crore.

The PMC plans to launch the Rs 4,500 crore river rejuvenation project by starting the work on a stretch from Sangamwadi to Bundgarden at a cost of Rs 260 crore. The ambitious project is being undertaken on the grounds of Sabarmati Riverfront. However, various environmentalists and citizens’ organisations have urged the PMC not to launch the project in haste.