Pune: BJP-ruled PMC approves Rs 1 cr for beautification of Bhima-Koregaon memorial

The BJP-ruled Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the beautification and development of the Kranti Stambh in Bhima-Koregaon. The decision is bound to raise eyebrows in certain quarters as several right-wing organisations associated with the BJP term the annual celebrations to mark the Bhima-Koregaon battle as deliberate attempts to pit Dalits against Brahmins. Notably, in 2018, organisers of a programme held to mark the bicentenary of the battle were booked under stringent laws after violence broke out during the event.

“The Kranti Stambh at Bhima-Koregaon is a symbol of bravery. Thus, the civic standing committee has approved Rs 1 crore for beautification and development of the area around it,” said Hemant Rasane, the chairperson of the standing committee.

He said lakhs of Bhim followers visit the memorial on January 1 and it is necessary to provide them better civic facilities.

Also Read | Battle of Koregaon Bhima: Event to mark 203rd anniv held peacefully

The resolution for undertaking beautification and development of the area around the memorial in Bhima-Koregaon was tabled by BJP corporators Rahul Bhandare and Mahesh Wabale.

“The memorial at Bhima-Koregaon is a symbol of bravery and eminent personalities from political, social and academic fields visit it on January 1 every year along with a large number of Bhim followers,” Bhandare said, adding that visitors face inconvenience owing to lack of basic civic amenities.

In another decision, the civic panel approved Rs 2.35 crore for providing scholarships of Rs 51,000 each to civic school students who have either scored 85 per cent and above in Class X or 80 per cent and above in Class XII in 2020-21.

Also Read | What happened at the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 1818

The Shardabai Pawar scholarship scheme of the PMC enables financial assistance to meritorious students every year and the civic body had allocated Rs 1.5 crore for it in the current financial year. “A total of 461 students will get the scholarship. Of which, 158 are Class X students and 303 are Class XII students. Therefore, a total of Rs 2,35,11,000 will be spent for the scholarships,” Rasane said, adding that civic funds meant for free PMPML bus pass for school students have remained unutilised owing to closure of schools and the amount can be used to meet the shortage of funds for scholarship.