Pune BJP pins hope on ‘Modi visit’ before civic polls to inaugurate mega projects

WITH CIVIC poll dates likely to be declared soon, the ruling BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is excited about the possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the city to inaugurate some mega infrastructure projects and lay the foundation stone for other projects.

“We are getting some indications from the Prime Minister’s Office that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the city in the first week of March to inaugurate some projects and lay the foundation stone of new projects. However, we have not received any official programme of the Prime Minister’s visit to the city yet,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Mohol said that many infrastructure projects in the city have been completed during the five-year rule of BJP in PMC. “The inauguration of the completed projects and foundation stone laying of a few ambitious projects will be part of the programme of the Prime Minister. He is likely to inaugurate a few routes of the Pune Metro rail. The PM will also lay the foundation stone of the Mula-Mutha river improvement project, river-front beautification project, unveiling the memorial of Maratha king Shivaji in the premises of the PMC main building, launching electric buses for PMPML procured from the Union government scheme, allotting 1,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the inauguration of R K Laxman Art Gallery built by PMC and possibly of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee medical college of PMC,” he added.

Incidentally, Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Pune Metro project in 2017 ahead of the civic elections. In the subsequent polls, the BJP came to power in PMC for the first time, ousting the NCP.

The Pune Metro project was pushed by the Congress-NCP alliance during their tenure in the corporation, but the implementation of the project was delayed after citizens’ group supported by BJP leaders objected to the elevated Metro route alongside Mutha river.

The foundation stone for the project was laid when the NCP and Congress alliance was in power in PMC, so NCP chief Sharad Pawar was also invited during the function.

The Mula-Mutha river project, funded by JICA to improve the condition of the river, was pushed by the Congress-led Union government, but finally approved by Narendra Modi government in 2016. Its implementation was delayed due to the technical issues in abiding by the conditions laid to avail the funding of nearly Rs 1,000 crore for the project.

“We have been informed that JICA has approved tenders for the implementation of the river project. The foundation stone of the project would be laid along with the riverfront beautification project,” said Mohol.