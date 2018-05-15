Pune BJP leaders hold separate civic review meetings

Guardian Minister Girish Bapat Guardian Minister Girish Bapat

Two senior leaders of the ruling BJP held separate review meetings on civic issues related to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The move has raised eyebrows in the political circle. While Guardian Minister Girish Bapat held a review meeting on important projects and issues of the city at the civic headquarters, city BJP chief Yogesh Gogawale conducted a review meeting of office-bearers and civic officers on ward-level issues.

Bapat discussed 20 prominent issues of the city that included solid waste management, beautification of bridges and flyovers, construction of overhead water tanks, development of roads near Lohegaon airport, construction of housing for all under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, dog menace in the city, disposal of dead animals, development work in 11 newly merged villages and acquisition of land for Metro rail project.

In another meeting, Gogawale directed to speed up the process for undertaking ward-level civic work, preparing list of equitable water supply project, cleaning storm water drains before the start of monsoon, repairing of roads, water logging issues, action against illegal digging of road, tree plantation before monsoon, among others. He also said a review of all the work would be taken up after 15 days and efforts would be taken to increase the power of ward officers and chairperson of ward committee.

Bapat asks PMC to check dog menace

With the increasing complaints of dog menace in the city, Guardian Minister Girish Bapat on Monday directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to take control of the increasing number of stray dogs in the city.

In a review meeting held at the civic headquarters, the issue of dog menace was raised and the minister was informed about the steps taken to control it. “The number of stray dogs has increased to around two lakh from around 40,000 a decade ago in the city. The existing facility of PMC for sterilisation of the stray dogs is 400 per day,” said mayor Mukta Tilak.

She said the civic administration was asked to increase the capacity of sterilisation to 600 dogs per day. “The civic body will be inviting NGOs for rearing of stray dogs,” Tilak said.

The mayor also said the civic administration would soon start the process for purchasing vans for catching and transporting dogs for each of the 15 ward offices. “There are very few vans for dog catching and transporting to the sterilisation centre… one van for each ward office will be made available,” she said.

