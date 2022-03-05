Pune: BJP corporator Barne heads back to NCP

AHEAD of the civic elections due later this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), suffered yet another blow as its corporator Maya Barne resigned from the party on Friday. She is the fourth BJP corporator to have quit the party in the last two weeks and like the rest, is headed for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Right after submitting her resignation to Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil, Barne cited “corruption” and “dictatorial attitude” of party leaders during the BJP’s five-year regime in PCMC as the reasons behind her step.

“Massive corruption has taken place during the BJP regime in Pimpri-Chinchwad. I was also fed up with the dictatorial attitude of some BJP leaders,” Barne said.

She said that despite the fact the standing committee chairman was arrested in connection with bribe, the BJP took no action against the party corporator concerned. “In fact, they extended support to him,” she said, referring to Nitin Langde.

In 2017, Maya Barne was elected from Thergaon area on a BJP ticket; in 2012, she had won on an NCP ticket.

Barne said the mayor, Usha Dore, did not even consider the written questions that were submitted to her for civic meetings. “The BJP functions with dictatorial attitude. It wants corporators who will agree to whatever they do, be it anything, which is wrong. I cannot remain silent…”

Barne alleged she had recently highlighted that corruption worth Rs 57 crore took place in giving skill training to women in Pimpri-Chinchwad. “No action has been taken against the contractor concerned or the civic department. This is due to pressure from the BJP,” she said.

The BJP, for its part, placed the blame squarely on Barne’s shoulders, accusing her of “poor performance”.

Namdeo Dhake, BJP House leader in PCMC, said, “We knew she would resign. This is because we were going to deny ticket to her because of her poor performance. As for corruption charges, nobody had stopped her from raising them.”