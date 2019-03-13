Pune: BJP corporator assaults doctor, booked

A woman doctor working at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune was allegedly assaulted by a woman corporator from Bharatiya Janata Party. An offence has been registered against the corporator and police have launched a search to arrest her.

A First Information Report in this regard has been filed by the doctor against Aarti Kondhare, who is a sitting BJP corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation. The incident took place around 2 am in Ward 43 of Sassoon General Hospital, where the complainant doctor was treating a patient with a head injury.

As per the FIR, the corporator asked the doctor to examine a person she had brought with her. The doctor explained that the patient she was already treating needed stitches on the head and had to be sent for a CT Scan. At this point, according to the complaint, Kondhare got agitated, started creating a ruckus and threatened the doctor of reporting her to the seniors.

The corporator then took out the phone and started video graphing what doctor was doing. When the doctor asked her to stop shooting the corporator allegedly beat her up.

Assistant inspector Jayawant Patil of Bundgarden police station said, “The corporator has been booked on the charge of assaulting a public servant. We have launched a search for her. She will be arrested.”

The corporator was not immediately available for comment.