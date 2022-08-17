scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Pune: Lured by high profits on bitcoin trading, man loses Rs 13 lakh to cyber criminals

Police are investigating if the pharma company manager was cheated by an organised gang of cyber criminals

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 17, 2022 11:11:02 am
Police are investigating if the man was cheated by an organised gang of cyber criminals.

A 38-year-old man working as a manager with a pharmaceutical company in Pune was cheated to the tune of Rs 13 lakh after he was lured by high returns on cryptocurrency trading and was made to download an alleged scamming application that kept showing that he was earning huge profits. Police are investigating if the man was cheated by an organised gang of cyber criminals.

According to a first information report (FIR) registered at Nigdi police station, the man, who works as a manager at a pharma company in Ranjangaon industrial area, said he received a message from a person named Venessa who identified herself as a bitcoin trading assistant. She gave information about bitcoin trading and said her firm takes 20 per cent of profits as commission in return for facilitating the bitcoin trading.

Subsequently, the complainant was allegedly made to share his details through a registration form and was made to download a phone and computer-based versions of an application. He was given login IDs for cryptocurrency trading and was made to pay money to start trading by getting Indian rupees converted into US dollars, the FIR says. Over the next few weeks, as he continued trading, the application showed his virtual profits to be around 156,000 USD or close to Rs 1.23 crore, he told the police.

When he showed interest in encashing a proportion of his profits, he was first made to make a payment of Rs 5.25 lakh as the 20 per cent commission to a certain bank account. He was later given another fake pretext that he had not paid taxes on his earnings and was asked to pay Rs 7.37 lakh as 30 per cent taxes on his profits, the FIR says. However, recently, when he was told that he would have to pay Rs 5 lakh more as his trading account had been blocked, he realised that he was being conned.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizensPremium
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

He later approached the Pimpri Chinchwad police and after a preliminary probe, an FIR was registered at Nigdi police station late on Monday. Police have booked unidentified cyber criminals, who posed as cryptocurrency trading executives, and also the unidentified creators of the fraudulent application that the complainant was made to download and use. Police have invoked Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to cheating and also, provisions of the Information Technology Act.

More from Pune

Inspector Vishwajeet Khule, who is investigating the case, said they have launched a probe into various accounts and numbers used by the suspects and the application.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 11:11:02 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

3

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

4

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

5

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: 50 years after her Oscars protest, why the Academy has apologi...
Explained: 50 years after her Oscars protest, why the Academy has apologi...
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Cong campaign panel chief in J&K

Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Cong campaign panel chief in J&K

The Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Joe Biden
Explained

The Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Joe Biden

OnePlus Nord Buds CE: My new morning walk companion
Tech Review

OnePlus Nord Buds CE: My new morning walk companion

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

Premium
Elon Musk buying Manchester United? Tweet sparks speculation

Elon Musk buying Manchester United? Tweet sparks speculation

I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement