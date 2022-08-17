Pune: Lured by high profits on bitcoin trading, man loses Rs 13 lakh to cyber criminals

A 38-year-old man working as a manager with a pharmaceutical company in Pune was cheated to the tune of Rs 13 lakh after he was lured by high returns on cryptocurrency trading and was made to download an alleged scamming application that kept showing that he was earning huge profits. Police are investigating if the man was cheated by an organised gang of cyber criminals.

According to a first information report (FIR) registered at Nigdi police station, the man, who works as a manager at a pharma company in Ranjangaon industrial area, said he received a message from a person named Venessa who identified herself as a bitcoin trading assistant. She gave information about bitcoin trading and said her firm takes 20 per cent of profits as commission in return for facilitating the bitcoin trading.

Subsequently, the complainant was allegedly made to share his details through a registration form and was made to download a phone and computer-based versions of an application. He was given login IDs for cryptocurrency trading and was made to pay money to start trading by getting Indian rupees converted into US dollars, the FIR says. Over the next few weeks, as he continued trading, the application showed his virtual profits to be around 156,000 USD or close to Rs 1.23 crore, he told the police.

When he showed interest in encashing a proportion of his profits, he was first made to make a payment of Rs 5.25 lakh as the 20 per cent commission to a certain bank account. He was later given another fake pretext that he had not paid taxes on his earnings and was asked to pay Rs 7.37 lakh as 30 per cent taxes on his profits, the FIR says. However, recently, when he was told that he would have to pay Rs 5 lakh more as his trading account had been blocked, he realised that he was being conned.

He later approached the Pimpri Chinchwad police and after a preliminary probe, an FIR was registered at Nigdi police station late on Monday. Police have booked unidentified cyber criminals, who posed as cryptocurrency trading executives, and also the unidentified creators of the fraudulent application that the complainant was made to download and use. Police have invoked Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to cheating and also, provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Inspector Vishwajeet Khule, who is investigating the case, said they have launched a probe into various accounts and numbers used by the suspects and the application.