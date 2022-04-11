Pune: On birth anniversary of Mahatma Phule, PMC clears proposal to expand his memorial

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of 19th century social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, who was born on April 11, 1827, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday paved the way for expansion of a monument dedicated to Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule at Ganj Peth. The Mahatma Phule Pratishthan, however, said the chief focus of the endeavour should be to spread the message of the Phule couple.

In the general body meeting convened by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, in his capacity as PMC administrator, said the civic body has decided to acquire 115 residential properties adjacent to two separate memorials of the Phule couple and convert the reservation of the area as an ‘integration and extension to Mahatma Phule Wada memorial’.

“The civic administration’s proposal to extend the area of the memorial and change the reservation of area was approved in a general body meeting chaired by the administrator,” said Shivaji Daundkar, acting municipal secretary of the PMC.

The proposal would now be sent to the state government for further action after which it would be easier for the district collector to acquire land for extension of the memorial.

On November 25 last year, the state government had issued a notification to mark the reservation of the area as “amalgamation and extension of Mahatma Phule Wada memorial and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule memorial”.

“A total of 10,942 sq m is being acquired for extension of the Mahatma Phule Wada memorial. As many as 115 residential properties adjacent to the existing memorials would be acquired,” Kumar had said in the proposal.

Nitin Pawar, the convenor of Mahatma Phule Pratishthan, said there have been many assurances regarding developing a bigger memorial for Phule, but none of them saw much progress.

“Development of physical infrastructure is not enough, the actual focus should be on imparting the values of Phule among citizens. Citizens from across the country have been visiting the existing structure of Phule Wada but there is not much historical information given to them on the importance of the wada and the contribution of Phule to social progress,” he said.

Pawar welcomed the PMC’s efforts to clear technical issues related to extension of the memorial. “The government should first rehabilitate all families that are going to get affected and then take up the development work. It will be true respect to Phule.”

At present, Phule Wada is reserved as a ‘heritage structure’ in the city’s development plan (DP). The residence of the Phule couple was declared a state heritage structure in 1992. Its conservation and renovation are done by the state government. The Phule Wada is with the archaeological department and is listed under heritage grade 1.

The Phule Wada was built in 1852 in Ganj Peth where the Phule couple stayed for some time. Mahatma Phule worked for the oppressed classes and along with his wife Savitribai, he contributed to the education and empowerment of women. They started the first girls’ school in Bhidewada.

The Phule Wada was later converted into a museum with the busts of Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule in the courtyard. The area also has a well that Phule had opened for “untouchables” who were not permitted to use public wells back in those days.

The PMC has developed a memorial for Savitribai Phule at a distance of 150 m from Phule Wada. The civic body has developed an auditorium, library and childcare centre on the PMC-owned premises which has been reserved as ‘public and semi-public area’.

It has been decided to connect both Phule Wada and the memorial of Savitribai Phule to carry out the expansion and develop a monument dedicated to the Phule couple in a spacious area.

The PMC has handed over 30 per cent of the land cost, amounting to Rs 14.20 crore, to the land acquisition department for starting the acquisition of adjacent properties.

The Maharashtra government had recently announced Rs 100 crore for the expansion of the monument at Phule Wada.

“The 125th commemoration of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule took place on March 10, 2022. The Phule couple’s residence Phule Wada is in Ganj Peth in Pune city. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government will provide Rs 100 crore this year for the expansion of the monument,” Finance Minister Ajit Pawar had said while tabling the state Budget for 2022-23.