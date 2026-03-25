From struggle to strength: how a bipolar disorder support group in Pune helps recovery

The support group strongly believes that recovery demands more than medical treatment alone and will be conducting a meeting on March 28 as part of the programme to observe World Bipolar Day.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readPuneUpdated: Mar 25, 2026 10:28 PM IST
BipolarThe support group strongly believes that recovery demands more than medical treatment alone and will be conducting a meeting on March 28 as part of the programme to observe World Bipolar Day. (Express Photo
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* It has been more than a decade since Pune-based Avinash Patil was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. “I was in the US studying for a PhD in bioengineering when I went through an extremely depressive phase,” Patil recalled. Back in Pune and now in a stable phase, Patil says it is important for the person undergoing these challenges to accept his/her condition, take medications and therapy.

* Preferring anonymity, the father of a youngster with bipolar disorder from a Southern state spoke about the challenges he faced as a caregiver. “The initial stages were so difficult when my son would have panic attacks and was so reluctant to talk to us. We connected with the psychiatrist and counsellors in Pune and my son is a lot stable now and the medication has also been tapered,” the father, who is a retired engineer, said.

Both Avinash and the caregiver-father are part of SAMTOL bipolar disorder support group that was set up two years ago by founder member Viren Rajput, living with bipolar disorder, and has close to 200 members.

The support group strongly believes that recovery demands more than medical treatment alone and will be conducting a meeting on March 28 as part of the programme to observe World Bipolar Day. March 30 is observed as World Bipolar Day (linked to the birth anniversary of renowned artist Vincent Van Gogh who is believed to have bipolar disorder).

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), bipolar disorder is a treatable illness in which a person experiences extreme mood swings and activity levels. These are different from the usual ups and downs that everyone feels because they cause serious impairment in function.

Rajput, who grew up in a business family, had never imagined facing mental health challenges. “But at the age of 30, my life took a dramatic turn. I began to experience unpredictable shifts in my mood and behaviour, these changes later came to be identified as bipolar mood disorder which manifested in three distinct phases — depression, mania, and normalcy. During the depressive phases, I withdrew completely spending weeks in bed, and going through suicide ideation unable to perform even simple tasks, thoughts of self-harm were constant companions,” he recalled.

While there was a period of normalcy, there was a rush of manic energy that also made him hyperactive and restless. “Due to lack of awareness and social stigma we often started ‘doctor shopping’ seeking quick fixes but discontinued medication whenever I felt fine and then again the pattern repeated. Lack of awareness kept me away from sticking to my treatment plan,” Rajput said.

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He consulted a psychiatrist and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. “The psychiatrist and therapist would patiently address my doubts and help me build an insight into my condition,” Rajput said. While it took him a decade after beginning treatment to reach emotional balance and mental stability, throughout this journey, he understood that recovery demands more than medical treatment alone.

“Four pillars became central to my growth, medical treatment, self-awareness, structured routine and emotional support. As he regained balance, Rajput felt compelled to give back to the community. Having personally battled suicidal thoughts and tendencies, he registered as a volunteer with Connecting Trust, a suicide prevention NGO and two years ago under the guidance of Dr Ulhas Luktuke, Dr Vidhyadhar Watve and Dr Sujala Watve set up Samtol Support Group, a safe and inclusive space for patients and caregivers.

Dr Watve, a psychologist, explained that support groups provide shared experiences and regular meetings can encourage people to stay consistent with therapy, medications, sleep routines and healthy habits. “It also helps families and caregivers as understanding the condition better makes it easier to provide support,” Dr Watve said.

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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