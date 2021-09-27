Pune: Biker dies in road rage, tempo driver arrested

A 24-year-old motorcyclist died after he was allegedly beaten up by a tempo driver in a road rage incident near Theur on Saturday afternoon. It took place on the road connecting Theur and Loni Kalbhor on the outskirts of Pune city around 2 pm, said the police.

The deceased has been identified as Sundar Pawar (24), a resident of Loni Kalbhor. The police have arrested the tempo driver, identified as Aditya Dharashivkar (23), and booked him under IPC section 302 for murder.

Pawar and two friends were travelling on a bike when the tempo driven by Dharashivkar brushed the two-wheeler while overtaking it. Enraged by this, Pawar then went ahead of the tempo and blocked its way. An argument ensued and the tempo driver started punching and kicking Pawar, who collapsed on the ground. Dharashivkar tried to flee from the spot but was caught.

Meanwhile, Pawar was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.