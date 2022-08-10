Pune: Two men arrested for stealing bikes, selling them posing as cops

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested two men for allegedly stealing bikes and selling them in rural areas of Pune posing as policemen. The police said they recovered 14 stolen bikes along with a fake police identity card and a uniform.

A team from Chinchwad police station was probing multiple cases of thefts of two-wheelers in the recent past. Working on a specific input, the police zeroed in on two suspects recently.

A trap was laid in the Walhekarwadi area of Chinchwad Monday and two suspects, identified as Deepak Narayan Bansode (31) and Shrimant Vinayak Suravase (29), were nabbed. Their detailed questioning revealed their role in at least 14 thefts of bikes in the recent past from the jurisdictions of Chinchwad, Sangvi, NIgdi, Vimannagar and Faraskhana police stations in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune jurisdictions. Most of the 14 recovered bikes were sold off in the rural area of Pune, said the police.

Senior inspector Krushnadev Kharade of Chinchwad police station said: “We have recovered a forged police I-card and uniform and some papers suggest that these suspects used to pose as cops. After stealing the bikes from the city areas, they used to sell these bikes in rural parts of the district by posing as policemen to gain trust of people to whom they were selling.”