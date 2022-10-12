Pune: Two killed as bike collides with concrete mixer truck on Karve Road

Two youths were killed after the motorbike they were riding was hit by a concrete mixer truck on Karve Road in Pune early on Tuesday, the police said. The truck driver has been arrested.

The Deccan Gymkhana police have identified the deceased as Manoj Ramesh Patil, 23, who worked as a manager at a hotel in the Baner area and Nitin Balaji Magar, 19, who worked for a private company. The truck driver Anilkumar Bharadwaj, 29, hails from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to officers, the incident took place around 12.30 am at Rasashala Chowk when the bike and truck were moving at a high speed and had a head-on collision. While Patil was killed on the spot, Magar succumbed to his injuries at a hospital later.

Investigators said the truck driver has been charged for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.